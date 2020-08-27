BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.40

Shares of BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 6457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.
About BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)
Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand deposits, time deposits, call deposits, and education deposits; credit cards, quasi-credit cards, and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and publicly and privately-offered wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.
