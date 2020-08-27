BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.40

Shares of BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 6457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This is a boost from BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.93. This represents a yield of 6.01%. BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

About BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand deposits, time deposits, call deposits, and education deposits; credit cards, quasi-credit cards, and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and publicly and privately-offered wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

