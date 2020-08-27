Blocknet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,831.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $13,831.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00013225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001857 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 208% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,082,732 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

