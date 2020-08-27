Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Shares Down 5.3%

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 3,678,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,158,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. National Securities increased their price target on Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Boxlight from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Boxlight from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 172.34% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boxlight Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder K Laser Technology Inc. sold 1,760,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boxlight stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.58% of Boxlight as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

