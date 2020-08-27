Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,832 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $35,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,388,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,597,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

