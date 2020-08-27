Brokerages Set BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) PT at $28.09

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMCH. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in BMC Stock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BMC Stock by 73.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 21.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH traded up $7.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,835,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,317. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.41.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.