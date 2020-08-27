Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Target Price at $78.79

Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.97.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.34 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

GDS stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.95. 42,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,897. GDS has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $91.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 31.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 12.5% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

