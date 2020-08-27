Brokerages Set IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target at $139.07

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on IBM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IBM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other IBM news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in IBM by 598.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 480,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after buying an additional 411,610 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of IBM during the first quarter worth about $11,625,000. Swedbank increased its position in shares of IBM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,521,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of IBM by 24.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 208,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IBM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.67. The stock had a trading volume of 189,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,626. IBM has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IBM will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

