Brokerages Set Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) PT at GBX 230.83

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.83 ($3.02).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JUP. Barclays cut Jupiter Fund Management to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 196 ($2.56) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

JUP traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 206.80 ($2.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 249.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.39%.

In related news, insider Andrew Formica bought 230,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £492,200 ($643,146.48). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 19,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £49,868 ($65,161.37).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

