Brokerages Set Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT at $29.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

KLIC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $87,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,486.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,762 shares of company stock valued at $169,633. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,478,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,986,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,448,000 after buying an additional 659,072 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 622,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61,044.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 502,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $8,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. 11,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,752. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

