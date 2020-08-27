Brokerages Set Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) PT at $1.98

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.68.

Several research firms recently commented on OAS. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OAS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,464,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $205.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47,456 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.