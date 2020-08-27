Brokerages Set OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) Price Target at $19.86

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

OCFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $221,000.

OCFT traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,419. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

