Brokerages Set Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Price Target at $4.00

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super League Gaming stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Super League Gaming worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,737. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $23.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.85.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company focuses on capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content across the genre of all things esports. It also features multiple forms of content through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards.

