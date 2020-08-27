Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $34.31 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

