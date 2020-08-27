BTIG Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.20.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,749,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,397. The company has a market cap of $181.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.08. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

