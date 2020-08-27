Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.58.

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caci International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caci International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

CACI stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Caci International has a 52-week low of $156.15 and a 52-week high of $288.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caci International will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $34,335.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,843. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,397,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,769 shares in the company, valued at $13,365,954.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,971 shares of company stock worth $1,560,743 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caci International by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Caci International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caci International by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Caci International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Caci International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

