Cango (NYSE:CANG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cango had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 18.58%. Cango updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

CANG opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Cango has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $931.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

