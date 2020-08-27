CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.44

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

