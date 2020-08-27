Celsius (CELH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH) recently:

  • 8/25/2020 – Celsius was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 8/18/2020 – Celsius was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 8/7/2020 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $11.75 to $23.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/6/2020 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $14.50 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/4/2020 – Celsius was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 7/28/2020 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $11.50 to $17.00.

Shares of CELH traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,043. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 519.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

