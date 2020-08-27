Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.22. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Crystal Rose bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

