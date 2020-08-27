Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$347.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.20 million.

