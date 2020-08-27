Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.54. Chenavari Toro Income Fund shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 1,337 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 24.48%. This is an increase from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

