Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Boosted by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,427,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,103,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18, a PEG ratio of 175.78 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.