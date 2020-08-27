CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.89

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and traded as low as $11.68. CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 1,747 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCCGY. Zacks Investment Research raised CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter. CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.43%.

About CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY)

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other businesses. The company is involved in the construction of ports, roads and bridges, railways, municipal and environmental projects, etc.; and provision of infrastructure design services, including consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.