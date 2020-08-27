China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.74

China Nonferrous Gold Ltd (LON:CNG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and traded as high as $13.44. China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 28,105 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.14.

China Nonferrous Gold Company Profile (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited mines, explores, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien Shan gold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

