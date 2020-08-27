Cimetrix (OTCMKTS:CMXX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.85

Cimetrix Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CMXX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.90. Cimetrix shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 22 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

Cimetrix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMXX)

Cimetrix Incorporated, a software company, provides products and services to precision equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers connectivity products, including CIMConnect, a software toolkit that offers libraries, sample applications, testing tools, and GEM manual templates for developing and deploying communication interfaces on manufacturing equipment; SECSConnect, a software product for sending and receiving SECS-II messages; TESTConnect, a software product for testing, emulating, and characterizing SECS/GEM interfaces; and CIM300, a toolkit that provides complement of modules to implement connectivity standards.

