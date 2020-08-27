Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading 8.4% Higher

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares traded up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.22. 8,784,716 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 4,877,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 26.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 233.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 357,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

