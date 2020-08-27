CKW Financial Group Acquires 500 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.55. 4,594,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

