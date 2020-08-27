CKW Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,159,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,436,000 after buying an additional 165,038 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,777,000 after buying an additional 217,936 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,504,000 after buying an additional 90,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,742,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,096,000 after buying an additional 327,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,742,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,252,000 after buying an additional 314,044 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.61. 3,897,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,726. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.14 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.