CKW Financial Group Buys 200 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

CKW Financial Group grew its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in State Street were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of State Street by 28.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,958. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

