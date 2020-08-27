CKW Financial Group Buys 496,194 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,404,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496,194 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 17.9% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $80,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $61.36. 5,439,179 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

