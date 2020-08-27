CKW Financial Group Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

CKW Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 10.3% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CKW Financial Group owned about 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $46,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,176,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,444,779. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15.

