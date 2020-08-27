CKW Financial Group Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

CKW Financial Group decreased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $63.39. 5,071,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,787,476. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

