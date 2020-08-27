CKW Financial Group Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CKW Financial Group decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.0% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $18.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,634.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,828. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,659.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,524.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,386.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

