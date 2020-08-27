CKW Financial Group Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Booking by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $9,553,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $33,285,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $26.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,893.50. 398,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,442. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,735.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,604.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

