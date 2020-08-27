CKW Financial Group Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CKW Financial Group grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

NYSE FDX traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $218.21. 2,012,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $219.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

