CKW Financial Group Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

GS traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.15. 3,691,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

