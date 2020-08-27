CKW Financial Group Invests $77,000 in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

BKR stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $14.73. 6,289,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.