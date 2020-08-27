CKW Financial Group Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

CKW Financial Group decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,927 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 0.3% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,259,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $82.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.