CKW Financial Group Purchases 1,099 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

CKW Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter worth about $457,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 183,800 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.