CKW Financial Group Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,250 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in HP were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of HP by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,774 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 44,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,104 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 68,686 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,110,044 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $106,070,000 after purchasing an additional 261,847 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 15.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in HP by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 269,505 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,729.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Insiders have bought a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $18.70. 14,391,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,563,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.