CKW Financial Group Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,848 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 5.7% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CKW Financial Group owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $25,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $193.46. The stock had a trading volume of 757,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,385. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

