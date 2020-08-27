CKW Financial Group Sells 1,450 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CKW Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 356,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 16.4% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 56,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Facebook by 60.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.22. The company had a trading volume of 30,173,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,926,492. The stock has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.74. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

