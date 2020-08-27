CKW Financial Group Takes $60,000 Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $30.28. 4,143,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,725,874. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.66.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Argus boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

