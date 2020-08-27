CKW Financial Group Takes $94,000 Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $419,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,536.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total value of $2,482,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,724.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,950 shares of company stock worth $20,981,932 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.18. The company had a trading volume of 710,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $267.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.85 and its 200 day moving average is $214.76.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.12.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.