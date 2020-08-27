ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 41,798 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,798 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $23,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

LLY traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.97. 3,146,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,834. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.07. The company has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $8,686,005.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,798,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,892,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

