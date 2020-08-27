ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 564,659 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1,035.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,659 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 121.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 89,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 297.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 319,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.47.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,900. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

