ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,036 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $31,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 202,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Thames Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 375.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $893,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock worth $501,248,859 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.00. 4,961,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,890. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.