ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,787 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 1.4% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Synopsys worth $52,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 1,003.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,745 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 46,721.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,137,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,865 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,914,000 after purchasing an additional 643,506 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,863,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Synopsys by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.17. 711,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,011. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.56. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $221.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $502,088.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,304 shares of company stock worth $66,582,527 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

