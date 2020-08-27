ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,499 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,603,000 after buying an additional 2,234,895 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 287.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,126,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,565,000 after acquiring an additional 835,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

TXN stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $141.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,243. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $143.23. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

