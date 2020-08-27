ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $20.19 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,170 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $20,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Thames Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 19.4% in the second quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,747,000 after purchasing an additional 154,884 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 127.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 47.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.06.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.63. 1,740,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,348. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.73 and its 200 day moving average is $170.68. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

